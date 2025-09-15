Military 3D and 4D radar market to grow to $17.2 billion by 2033, study predicts

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

LTAMDS image courtesy RTX WASHINGTON. The global market for 3D and 4D military radars -- valued at $10.5 billion in 2024 -- is expected to undergo subtantial growth, to $17.2 billion by 2033, at a combined annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%, according to a new report from Verified Market Reports.

The study authors note that the market will continue to be spurred by the global rise in border conflicts, increased terrorist threats, and evolving airspace-security challenges.

The market study breaks down the market by 3D radars, which enable three-dimensional tracking capabilities including range, azimuth, and elevation; and 4D radar, which integrate time as a dimension, enabling predictive tracking and dynamic threat assessment -- all of which are used in applications such as air defense, missile tracking, surveillance, and naval operations.

In terms of market area, the study authors state that the North America 3D and 4D military radars market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% between 2024 and the end of the decade, driven by increased defense spending and advanced threat-detection needs. They also point to the presence of defense giants like Raytheon Technologies, Lockheed Martin, and Northrop Grumman, companies that ensure continuous technological advancement and high R&D investment; and the presence of strategic-defense initiatives such as the U.S. Department of Defense's radar-modernization programs as contributing in a large way to market growth.

For additional information visit the Verified Market Reports website.