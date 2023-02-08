MOSA modules to support U.S. Navy IFF radar

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Curtiss-Wright.

ASHBURN, Va. Curtiss-Wright’s Defense Solutions division announced that it won a contract with the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division -- a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (ID/IQ) contract worth more than $8.7 million -- to supply its Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA)-based single-board computer (SBC) technology in support of the AN/UPX-24(V) identification friend or foe (IFF) radar system processor sets.

Under the terms of the contract, Curtiss-Wright will supply the SVME-183 VMEbus SBC to the U.S. Navy at St. Inigoes, Maryland for inclusion in the IFF radar system.

The most recent award -- with a scheduled end date of the end of 2024 -- is the third multiyear ID/IQ contract Curtiss-Wright has received in support of this Navy program.