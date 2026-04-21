Military Embedded Systems

Counter-UAS system for autonomous surface vessels unveiled by Leonardo DRS at Sea-Air-Space

News

April 21, 2026

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image via Leonardo DRS

NATIONAL HARBOR, Maryland. Leonardo DRS has integrated its Maritime Mission Equipment Package onto an autonomous unmanned surface vessel, delivering a counter-uncrewed aerial system capability designed to detect, track, identify, and defeat aerial drone threats in the maritime domain, the company announced in a statement.

The system combines maritime radar and electro-optical/infrared sensors with the company's SAGEcore software platform, which provides artificial intelligence-enabled sensor fusion and command and control, along with a platform integration kit designed to accelerate installation across multiple vessel types.

Leonardo DRS displayed the system integrated onto a Sea Machines STORMRUNNER autonomous unmanned surface vessel at the Sea-Air-Space exposition in National Harbor, Maryland.

The company says the package is designed to compress the time between identifying a requirement and fielding an operational capability by combining detection, tracking, identification, and defeat functions into a single scalable system adaptable across crewed and uncrewed platforms, including unmanned surface vessels.

The M-MEP is intended to provide protection for ships, ports, littoral infrastructure, and expeditionary forces, the company says.

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