New radar system to be integrated into RAF's Typhoon fighter jets

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Eurofighter LONDON, England. BAE Systems and Leonardo UK will further develop and integrate the European Common Radar System (ECRS) Mk2 radar into the Royal Air Force's Typhoon fighter jets, according to a statement from the Eurofighter Typhoon consortium, which is made up of the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain.

The radar system aims to enhance the control of the airspace and offer improved electronic warfare (EW) capabilities, the statement reads. Initial flight testing is expected to begin in 2024, with the project's objective to operationalize the ECRS Mk2 prototype within five years.

The contract is part of the UK Government's broader £2.35 billion investment announced in July 2022, intended to support national security and defense priorities through technological advancements in the Typhoon program, according to the statement.

BAE Systems is responsible for the overall design, development, manufacturing, and upgrade of the Typhoon aircraft for the UK, while Leonardo leads the main sensing and survivability systems, including radar and defensive aids sub-system (DASS).