Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band Expansion contract for U.S. Navy won by Raytheon

October 02, 2024

MCKINNEY, Texas. Raytheon won a $192 million contract from the U.S. Navy to develop the Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band Expansion (NGJ-MBX), the company announced in a statement.

The NGJ-MBX upgrade will extend the frequency range of the existing Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band (NGJ-MB) system to counter additional threats, with the goal of enhancing the effectiveness of the system in electronic warfare missions, the statement reads. The NGJ-MB system, developed in cooperation with the Royal Australian Air Force, is deployed on the U.S. Navy’s EA-18G Growler aircraft.

Work on the contract will take place across multiple locations in the U.S. through 2027, the company says.

