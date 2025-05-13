Military Embedded Systems

BlueWhale uncrewed submarine proposed to Hellenic Navy through IAI, HAI partnership

News

May 13, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

BlueWhale uncrewed submarine proposed to Hellenic Navy through IAI, HAI partnership
Image via IAI

ATHENS, Greece. Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) and Hellenic Aerospace Industry (HAI) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to jointly offer the BlueWhale uncrewed submarine system to the Hellenic Navy, the companies announced in a statement.

Under the agreement, HAI will support production and contribute to the continued development of the BlueWhale platform, the statement reads. The partnership includes provisions for technology transfer and local industry participation in future maritime defense projects.

The BlueWhale system, developed by IAI, is a large uncrewed underwater vehicle (UUV) measuring 10.9 meters in length and capable of conducting extended-duration missions without onboard personnel. According to IAI, the platform is designed to support a range of operations including intelligence gathering, submarine and underwater target detection, acoustic surveillance, and mine countermeasures.

IAI says the BlueWhale has accumulated thousands of operational diving hours and can replicate many functions of a crewed submarine with reduced logistical demands and operational risk. The platform is equipped to perform intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance (ISR), electronic warfare (EW), and electronic support measures (ESM) missions in complex maritime environments, the statement reads.

Featured Companies

Israel Aerospace Industries

Ben Gurion International Airpo
Lod, 70100
Website
Categories
Unmanned - Test
Unmanned - ISR
Unmanned - Payloads
Unmanned - Rugged Computing
Unmanned - Sensors
Avionics
Story
The year digitalization and heightened cybersecurity change the course of defense operations

May 08, 2025

More Avionics
Unmanned
Stock image
News
Uncrewed surface vessel line added to Red Cat’s drone portfolio

May 14, 2025

More Unmanned
A.I.
Image courtesy Patria Group
News
AI-enabled comms platform to be helmed by Patria Group and other EU companies

May 12, 2025

More A.I.
Comms
Image via Viasat
News
Space laser communications terminal to be developed by Viasat for U.S. Space Force

May 14, 2025

More Comms