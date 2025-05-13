BlueWhale uncrewed submarine proposed to Hellenic Navy through IAI, HAI partnership

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via IAI

ATHENS, Greece. Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) and Hellenic Aerospace Industry (HAI) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to jointly offer the BlueWhale uncrewed submarine system to the Hellenic Navy, the companies announced in a statement.

Under the agreement, HAI will support production and contribute to the continued development of the BlueWhale platform, the statement reads. The partnership includes provisions for technology transfer and local industry participation in future maritime defense projects.

The BlueWhale system, developed by IAI, is a large uncrewed underwater vehicle (UUV) measuring 10.9 meters in length and capable of conducting extended-duration missions without onboard personnel. According to IAI, the platform is designed to support a range of operations including intelligence gathering, submarine and underwater target detection, acoustic surveillance, and mine countermeasures.

IAI says the BlueWhale has accumulated thousands of operational diving hours and can replicate many functions of a crewed submarine with reduced logistical demands and operational risk. The platform is equipped to perform intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance (ISR), electronic warfare (EW), and electronic support measures (ESM) missions in complex maritime environments, the statement reads.