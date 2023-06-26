Norwegian air defense radars to be upgraded by Kongsberg

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Photo courtesy Kongsberg

KONGSBERG, Norway. Kongsberg has won a contract with the Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency (FMA) to upgrade the radars on the Norwegian Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS), the company announced in a statement.

The upgrade involves the AN/MPQ-64 radars within the NASAMS system. This system comprises launch units, missiles, command and control stations, radars, and electro-optical sensors, all of which are part of Norway's air defense infrastructure, the statement reads.

This upgrade aims to maintain and enhance NASAMS' ability to detect, identify, and combat air threats, and the updated configuration will align NASAMS radars with the specifications of Norway's international partners to ensure compatibility and functional consistency, the company says.

NASAMS is a mobile system deployed in 13 countries including the United States and Ukraine. The contract, valued at NOK 365 million, tasks Raytheon with upgrading the first radar and supplying upgrade modules. Kongsberg Aviation Maintenance Services will handle subsequent radar upgrades, with the project set to be completed by 2025, the company says.