ONR awards contract for ultrashort pulse laser optical directed-energy system

News

August 28, 2023

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Image courtesy Applied Energetics.

TUCSON, Ariz. Ultrashort pulse laser technology company Applied Energetics won a contract from the U.S. Navy Office of Naval Research (ONR) to develop a high-peak/high-average power ultra-short pulse (USP) optical system. 

Under the terms of the $1.99 million, two-year contract, ONR has tasked Applied Energetics with delivering a system that will demonstrate directed-energy effects compatible with multiple Navy platforms and missions while hewing to strict size, weight, and power (SWaP) constraints.

In the award announcement, Dr. Greg Quarles, president and CEO of Applied Energetics, noted that the Navy's and ONR's support of USP technologies support innovation in directed energy for national-security applications. 

