Radome market to reach $3.3 billion by 2026, study projects

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Meggitt. DUBLIN. The radome market, estimated at $1.7 billion in 2021, is projected to reach $3.3 billion by 2026, at a combined annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.0% in the study period, according to a new report from Research and Markets, "The Radome Market by Platform, Application, Frequency, Offering, and Region -- Global Forecast to 2026."

Fueling growth in the radome market, say the study authors, will include advancements in composite-materials technology for radome structure, a focus on the development of compact radomes for smaller platforms including unmanned aerial systems (UASs), higher demand for technologically advanced radome systems for next-generation aircraft, and enhanced significance of radomes in warfare.

Based on application, the study predicts that the radar segment will encounter the highest growth from 2021 to 2026; in terms of platform, the naval segment -- which includes military use -- will grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, spurred largely by increased automation, fleet modernization, novel autonomous technology, and increased use of unmanned marine vehicles.

