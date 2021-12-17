Military Embedded Systems

Radome market to reach $3.3 billion by 2026, study projects

News

December 17, 2021

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Meggitt.

DUBLIN. The radome market, estimated at $1.7 billion in 2021, is projected to reach $3.3 billion by 2026, at a combined annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.0% in the study period, according to a new report from Research and Markets, "The Radome Market by Platform, Application, Frequency, Offering, and Region -- Global Forecast to 2026."  

Fueling growth in the radome market, say the study authors, will include advancements in composite-materials technology for radome structure, a focus on the development of compact radomes for smaller platforms including unmanned aerial systems (UASs), higher demand for technologically advanced radome systems for next-generation aircraft, and enhanced significance of radomes in warfare. 

Based on application, the study predicts that the radar segment will encounter the highest growth from 2021 to 2026; in terms of platform, the naval segment -- which includes military use -- will grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, spurred largely by increased automation, fleet modernization, novel autonomous technology, and increased use of unmanned marine vehicles. 

For additional information, visit the Research and Markets website

Featured Companies

Research and Markets

Website
Categories
Radar/EW - RF & Microwave
Radar/EW - Signal Processing
Topic Tags
Avionics
Press Release
