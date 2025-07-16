Military Embedded Systems

Integrated live-training system to be delivered to U.K. forces by Cubic

News

July 16, 2025

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Cubic

SAN DIEGO. Cubic Defense UK, a division of Cubic Corp., won a two-year, sole-source contract with the U.K. Ministry of Defence (UK MOD) for the delivery of the company's Instrumented Live Training – Area Weapons Effects System (ILT-A).

According to the company's announcement, the system combines advanced laser and area-effects technology with fully instrumented live-fire range systems and remotely piloted air systems (RPAS) to simulate an environment featuring multispectrum, multidomain threats. It also can be integrated with the Cubic SCOPIC2 virtual-in-live synthetic environment to enable comprehensive force training and interoperability with partner nations. Data generated during training is used  during the "After Action Review" process.

The contract includes options to support the UK MOD and its global allies with individual and collective training across multiple domains and training areas, from Section to Brigade level. It also features a life-extension program through the end of the decade and investment in experimentation to support UK MOD’s Force Development initiatives.

