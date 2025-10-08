Raytheon SPY-6 radar to equip eight German frigates

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Raytheon ANDOVER, Mass. Raytheon (an RTX business) signed an agreement with the German government to provide the Raytheon-built SPY-6(V)1 radar for installation on eight of its F127 frigates under a requested foreign military sales (FMS) contract with the U.S. Navy, making Germany the first international customer for SPY-6.

According to information from Raytheon, SPY-6(V)1 features four array faces -- each equipped with 37 radar modular assemblies -- to enable continuous, 360-degree situational awareness. The SPY-6 family of radars performs air and missile defense on seven classes of U.S. Navy ships; the new radars will mean a giant leap in capability for the German fleet.

“Germany’s selection of SPY-6 reaffirms the global confidence in the radar's advanced capabilities and its critical role in enhancing naval defense,” said Barbara Borgonovi, president of Naval Power at Raytheon. “Integrating the radar on F127 frigates will provide the German Navy with a multimission solution that enables faster and more informed decision-making at sea.”