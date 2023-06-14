RF GaN products from Gallium Semiconductor for 5G, defense, security highlighted at IMS 2023

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Gallium Semiconductor IEEE INTERNATIONAL MICROWAVE SYMPOSIUM (IMS) 2023, SAN DIEGO. Gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor maker Gallium Semiconductor is showing its RF GaN products for use in the 5G telecommunications, aerospace, and security arenas at this week's IMS show and exhibition.

According to information from the company, Gallium Semiconductor will highlight products including a line of dual-path, asymmetric Doherty power amplifiers for 5G MIMO [multi-input/multi-output] and macro applications in sub-6 GHz cellular bands; plus a full suite of transistors in bare die form and packaged in leadless plastic, air cavity plastic, and air cavity ceramic packages for industrial/scientific/medical applications.

The team will also show transistors designed for pulsed radar systems across aviation, air-traffic control, weather services, and satellite communications.

IMS showgoers can visit Gallium Semiconductor at Booth #1316.