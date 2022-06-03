RF subsystems for EW garners Mercury Systems $25 million contract win

Military Embedded Systems

June 03, 2022

ANDOVER, Mass. Mercury Systems announced that it won a contract worth $25 million from a leading defense prime contractor for high-performance radio frequency (RF) subsystems to be integrated into an electronic warfare (EW) application. 

In the award announcement, Mercury officials described the high-performance RF subsystems as a "critical element in EW applications that identify, monitor, analyze, and respond to threats like missile and air-search radars," thereby enhancing aviators' situational awareness. 

Under the terms of the contract, the RF subsystems are expected to be shipped over the next several quarters.

