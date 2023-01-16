SOSA aligned chassis managers debuted by Annapolis Micro Systems

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

WC3A80 ATR Chassis photo: Annapolis Micro Systems ANNAPOLIS, Md. Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) equipment supplier Annapolis Micro Systems announced the addition of new 3U VPX ATR [air transport rack] and 19-inch rackmount chassis to its WILD100 family of chassis, backplanes, and chassis managers.

The new chassis are part of the WILD100 family, most of which were developed in alignment with the Sensor Open Systems Architecture (SOSA) Technical Standard and support C5ISR/EW Modular Open Suite of Standards (CMOSS).

According to the company's announcement, all three of the recently introduced chassis feature a secure WILD chassis manager; they are compliant with VITA 46.11 and are powered by a Xilinx UltraScale+ ZU5EG or ZU11EG MPSoC and Microsemi PolarFire MPF200T FPGA for security functions.