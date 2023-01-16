SOSA aligned chassis managers debuted by Annapolis Micro Systems

SOSA aligned chassis managers debuted by Annapolis Micro SystemsNews
ANNAPOLIS, Md. Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) equipment supplier Annapolis Micro Systems announced the addition of new 3U VPX ATR [air transport rack] and 19-inch rackmount chassis to its WILD100 family of chassis, backplanes, and chassis managers.
The new chassis are part of the WILD100 family, most of which were developed in alignment with the Sensor Open Systems Architecture (SOSA) Technical Standard and support C5ISR/EW Modular Open Suite of Standards (CMOSS).
