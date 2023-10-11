Military Embedded Systems

Rugged 1/2 ATR Now SOSA Aligned and Ready for Deployable Applications

New six-slot, 3U short ATR-3600S incorporates modular design for various configurations.

Rugged 1/2 ATR Technology Highlights

  • Rugged, short half ATR aligned to SOSA™
  • Six-slot chassis ideal for deployable applications
  • Modular design enables various 3U PIC configurations
  • Enhanced design enables advanced airflow

Elma Electronic’s latest rugged enclosure aligned to SOSA™ is a short 1/2 ATR designed for deployable applications. The ATR-3600S is a six-slot chassis that accepts 3U plug-in cards (PICs) as well as a VITA 62 power supply, all aligned to SOSA. 

Increased availability of plug-in cards aligned to SOSA is accelerating the speed of integration and enabling more rapid field testing of complex sensor systems. The ATR-3600S builds on that by giving integrators a COTS-based, ready-to-deploy, SOSA aligned chassis to host a range of SOSA plug-in cards.

Adding to the system’s flexibility, the ATR-3600S can be integrated with plug-in cards such as compute- or I/O-intensive processors, Ethernet and PCIe switches, PNT, RF transceivers, and  a wide range of interface connections are supported. 

The modular chassis offers a robust set of features for reliable and easy operation. It is designed to meet MIL-STD-810 and can be configured for any number of mission-critical applications such as tactical communications, C5ISR, EW, SIGINT and more.

A USB-based maintenance aggregator port on the front panel facilitates simplified servicing.  The aluminum dip-brazed exterior meets rugged requirements. 

The lightweight unit can be used in compact, low load applications and includes several military grade components, such as MIL-STD-38999 connectors and high-altitude fan tray that operates under extreme conditions. The power supply and line filter combination provides EMC shielding compliant to MIL-STD-461E.

Visit our website for more details.
 

Featured Companies

Elma Electronic

44350 S. Grimmer Blvd.
Fremont, California 94538
Website
