16GB MCP: The Industry’s Highest Density Rugged DDR4 Multi-Chip Package

Viking Technology’s newly released 16GB Multi-Chip Package (MCP) is part of the extreme density line of DDR4 memory products optimized for the embedded, industrial, and military/aerospace markets.

Viking Technology’s DDR4 MCP products achieve significantly higher memory performance and density per cubic inch than conventional memory DIMMs. These performance and density milestones will critically change the way future system hardware is designed and deployed.

Key Features:

Very small footprint: Saves up to 85% board space vs. Standard DIMM Modules

Rugged: Soldered-down – No DIMM connector

Very high memory capacity per cu. in.

Superior signal integrity

Very high memory bandwidth per cu. in.

Lower cost motherboard due to easier DDR routing

Viking’s Multi-Chip Package is a compact and rugged DDR4 memory module designed for SWaP optimized applications. At 8GB & 16GB density, with data width of X32, X40, and X72, the configurations are ideal for applications utilizing computer modules of COMe, PC/104, SMARC, Qseven, XMC, AMC, and most custom embedded systems.



Our MCP products are designed for the rugged environment of military and space applications. They are rigorously tested and independently verified to MIL-STD-883 to operate in harsh environments:

SWaP-optimized

Space-constrained

Vehicle-based

High Shock & Vibration

Ruggedized

Harsh Environments

Extended Temp

Real-world MILDAS application deployments:

Military Satellite

Fighter Jets

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV)

Autonomous Vehicles

Communication Satellites (LEO and Rad Tolerant)

Communication Radio

Embedded Satellite

Avionics Video Capturing

DSP Boards

MCP DDR4 densities available in 4GB, 8GB, and now 16GB (x72) at speeds 2133/2400/2667/2933 and sizes 15mm x 20mm and 13mm x 20mm.

