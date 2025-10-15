Military Embedded Systems

Best In Show awards at AUSA 2025

Story

October 15, 2025

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

2025 AUSA ANNUAL MEETING & EXPOSITION--WASHINGTON, D.C. Military Embedded Systems is pleased to announce the winners of its Best In Show awards at the AUSA Annual Meeting & Exposition, ongoing now in Washington, D.C.

Elma Electronic won a 4-Star award in the Rugged Computing category for its SOSA System Management Demonstration. 

In photo: David Tetley, Elma's Director of Embedded Solutions.

 

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Atrenne Computing Solutions (a Celestica company) won a 4-Star Award in the Rugged Computing category for its 726 Series. 

 

In photo (L-R): Steve Orsini, Director of Engineering, Aerospace & Defense; Bob Collopy, Regional Sales Manager

 

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

ODU-USA won a 4-Star Award in the Interconnect Technology category for its ODU AMC Series T Square Flange Connectors. 

 

 

 

 

In photo: Cody Seybold, Sr. Marketing Specialist

 

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Red Cat Holdings won a 4-Star Award in the Security Solutions category for its Black Widow drone. 

In photo: Stan Nowak, Vice President of Marketing, Red Cat

 

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

ITT Cannon won a 4-Star Award in the Interconnect Technology category for its C5 Warrior battlefield connectors. 

In photo: Paul Alpers, Business Development Mgr., Mil/Aero

 

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

One Stop Systems won a 4-Star Award in the Embedded Computing category for its Torrey-2U Hybrid OCP/VPX Short Depth Server.

In photo: Julia Elbert, Vice President of Engineering

 

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Systel won a 4-Star Award in the Rugged Computing Computing category for its Gray Wolf 2 2U HPC supercomputer.

In photo: (L-R): Austin Williams, Product Manager, Rackmount Computers for Systel; Tom Varcie, Director of Sales, OpenSystems Media. 

 

Systel also won a 4-Star Award in the Embedded Computeer category for its Sparrow-Strike ultra-small mission computer and a 4-Star Award in the Embedded Computers category for its Kite-Strike 2 edge AI computer.

In photo: Systel president Aneesh Kothari

 

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Interface Concept won a 4-Star Award in the Radar/Electronic Warfare category for its ComEth4690e switch. 

Congratulations to the Inteface Concept team!

 

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Finally, GMS [General Micro Systems] won several awards:

  • A 4-Star Award in the Rugged Computing category for its X7 Raptor Rugged Mission Computer
  • A 4-Star Award in the Security category for its X9 Spider Mini-Stack Cross Domain System
  • A 4-Star Award in the Security category for its X7 Raptor Nano-Stack Cross Domain System
  • A 4-Star Award in the Security category for its Viper 1/2 ATR Red/Black OpenVPX Cross Domain System

In photo (L-R): Ben Sharfi, GMS CEO; and Chris Ciufo, GMS President and CFO

 

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

 

Military Embedded Systems recognizes products and solutions for Best In Show awards based on several criteria, including that the products take an innovative approach to product/solution design; and that products or solutions deliver value to the end user, which can be measured by such qualities as improved performance; reduced life cycle costs; and benefits for pilots, aerospace engineers, and -- for those at defense shows -- the warfighter.

 

Congratulations to all our winners!

 

