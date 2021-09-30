Call for Consensus Body Members to Approve the New VITA 88.0-2021x Standard

Press Release

VITA is accepting registrations to be a member of a public revue VITA Consensus Body for voting to revise this standard. You do not have to be a VITA member to participate in this Consensus Body. The response deadline to register for this consensus body is: October 5, 2021

VITA 88.0-2021x: Switched Mezzanine Card Plus (XMC+) Standard

Abstract: This document defines an open standard which provides an alternative option to the VITA 42.0 connector systems. This connector provides support for higher baud rate high-speed serial interfaces. Maximizing footprint compatibility, VITA 88.0 XMC+ supports the widely accepted XMC platform, while updating both electrical and mechanical characteristics in existing and future designs.

Stakeholders: Anyone building or using mezzanine or XMC boards or carriers.

HOW TO APPLY FOR THE CONSENSUS BODY Currently, this consensus body needs voting members from the following interest categories in order to be able to proceed with this process. The consensus body will be vetted to ensure it meets balance, lack of dominance and openness rules. Following which a formal ballot will be sent to the consensus body for voting.

Producer: Product designer/developer, typically the manufacturer of products using this standard.

User-Commercial: Where the standards activity in question deals with a commercial product, an appropriate user participant is the commercial (non-military) user of the product.

User-Government/Military: Where the standards activity in question is likely to result in a standard that may become the basis for government agency procurement, an appropriate user participant is the representative of that government agency.

General Interest: Where an overseeing interested party may participate or other possible participant not involved in producing, directly using, or acquiring the product as a government user.

Research: Where the interested party is involved in industry research or consulting that may use the standard.

Please note that company membership in VITA is not a requirement to join this consensus body. This registration is open to both VITA members and non-members. You must register via this form if you wish to participate in the upcoming ballot. There is no fee to join this consensus body.

In the case that you believe this standard needs a revision, please indicate so in the comments field of the registration form and be prepared to sponsor and actively participate in the revision effort. If you are selected for the consensus body, you may provide minor editorial comments during the balloting.

Please register ONLY IF you intend to vote.

The VITA policies and ANSI Function can be found on our governance page at http://www.vita.com/Governance.