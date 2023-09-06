Concurrent Technologies acquires Phillips Aerospace

Military Embedded Systems

September 06, 2023

WOBURN, Mass. and COLCHESTER, U.K. Embedded-computing company Concurrent Technologies announced its acquisition of rugged-computing company Phillips Aerospace, in a deal valued at approximately $3.38 million.

In a statement, Concurrent Technologies stated that the deal enhances the company’s capability to design and manufacture rugged systems that use its existing plug-in cards. 

Miles Adcock, CEO of Concurrent Techologies, asserted that the Phillips Aerospace acquisition materially enhances his company's capabilities in the rugged systems market: "As an AS9100C certified and qualified USA based supplier of systems to customers such as Boeing, Northrop Grumman, and Raytheon, we can now further demonstrate the credibility needed to win and deliver systems solutions that complements our existing plug-in card business.”

