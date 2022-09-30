Military Embedded Systems

Electronic eyepiece for weapons nabs $3 million production order

News

September 30, 2022

WESTBOROUGH, Mass. High-resolution display maker Kopin Corporation has received an initial $3 million production order for a new weapon sight module.

Bill Maffucci, Kopin's vice president/general manager of government and professional products, said in the company statement that the order for the module is for a new market and application; the current situation in Europe provides significant opportunities for follow-on orders, he stated.

According to the announcement, the weapon sight module gives the user a video "see-through" augmented reality capability, with the use of the company's CyberDisplay product and custom optics.

The production order specifies delivery of the products in 2023.

