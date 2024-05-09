Fiber extenders, mission computers showcased at SOF Week by ZMicro

Military Embedded Systems

News

May 09, 2024

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

SOF WEEK 2024 -- TAMPA, Florida. ZMicro showcased several new rugged computing solutions at SOF Week, including a fiber extender and a mission computer designed for aircraft.

The TranzPak 2e Fiber Extender is engineered to allow the installation of removable storage away from the mission computer, transmitting NVMe data over fiber to support two remote computers. The system is DZUS mountable, and can be integrated into existing frameworks, the company says.

The company also featured the ZM3 Mission Computer, which is a compact, ultra-lightweight computer compliant with DO-160 standards that is meant for airborne ISR operations and can handle extreme conditions.

