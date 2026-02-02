New Wave Design Unveils the V3211: Small Form Factor (SFF) SOM Powered by AMD’s Versal AI Edge Gen 2 Adaptive SoC

EDEN PRAIRIE, MN – January 26, 2026 – Today, in alignment with the 2026 Embedded Tech Trends event, New Wave Design announced the launch of the V3211, a small form factor System on Module (SOM) solution targeting the embedded computing segment of the aerospace and defense market, featuring AMD’s Versal® AI Edge second generation Adaptive SoC.

Leveraging the VITA 93 (QMC) open technology standard, the V3211 SOM is configured in double-width QMC dimensions, targeting applications where affordable small form factor (SFF) computing is required. The innovative form factor coupled with the Versal® AI Edge Gen2 Adaptive SoC (Versal® 2VE3858) or Prime Gen2 (2VM3858) enables a wide set of embedded computing use cases including drones, munitions, air launched effects, packable electronics warfare, and ground vehicle computers.

AMD's Versal® AI Edge Series Gen2 is designed to offer a "single-chip intelligence" solution for heterogenous and AI-driven embedded systems. Its primary differentiator is the integration of multiple distinct processing architectures into a single chip. This part set features an ARM CPU complex, Mali GPU, FPGA fabric, image/video processors, and AI inference accelerators all tied together with a high-bandwidth Network on Chip to seamlessly move data between processing elements. This architecture significantly reduces the need for multi-chip solutions, such as systems with separate FPGA board, CPU board, and GPU board. For AI centric systems, this solution provides preprocessing, AI inference, and post-processing, all on a single SoC.

The V3211 QMC SOM excels at mission computing, high-bandwidth interface, and data processing applications. Use cases include sensor interface, data processing, data distribution, FPGA and AI engine coprocessing applications. Radar, signals intelligence, electronic warfare, video, storage, medical imaging, and embedded communications systems all can benefit from the capabilities offered by the V3211 SOM.

Small Form Factor With Powerful Compute Capabilities

Aligning to open standards through the implementation of a VITA 93 double-width QMC form factor while offering a unique small form factor and affordable compute solution, the V3211 SOM provides unparalleled and flexible processing capabilities. Key features driving its performance include:

• Single-Chip Intelligence: A single SoC capable of heterogenous general computing, and AI algorithm preprocessing, AI inference, and post-processing. Single chip CPU, GPU, FPGA, and AI accelerator

o Up to 8x Arm® Cortex®-A78AE application processors and up to 10x Cortex-R52 real-time processors designed to offer over 200k DMIPs of total compute

o World-class Versal programmable logic and new high-performance X5IO with MIPI C-PHY support provide flexibility, real-time processing, and future adaptability.

o An Arm Mali™-G78AE GPU enables display/HMI applications at up to 4K60 resolutions with up to 268 GFLOPs of compute.

o Hard image signal processor (ISP) IP accelerates image processing and enhanced video codec unit (VCU) tiles support HEVC & AVC 4K60 4:4:4, 12-bit encode & decode.

o New AIE-ML v2 tiles designed to deliver 2X compute/tile compared to previous generation, robust energy efficiency, and new native data types—including MX6 & MX9 designed to boost throughput & performance/watt.

• Affordable: Rugged iTemp double-width QMC SFF SOM with configuration options achieving $5,000 price points.

• Memory: 2 banks of 32GB (64GB total) up to 3200MHz / 6400 Mbps LPDDR5 SDRAM.

• High-Speed Interfaces: Four (4) PS electrical high-speed lanes with dedicated CPM5 PCIe Gen5x4 controller. Sixteen (16) PL GTYP electrical high-speed lanes suitable for 1G to 32G networking and PCIe Gen4/Gen5 interfaces.

• Flexibility: Small form factor deployable into VNX+, 3U/4U/6U VPX, PCIe, CompactPCI and many other carrier-card systems.

“The V3211 is engineered to bring the high-performance Versal AI Edge Gen 2 adaptive SoC with CPU, GPU, and FPGA resources into a standards-based QMC small form factor. The V3211 is ideal for SWaP-C sensitive applications needing something smaller than 3U VPX such as drones, munitions, air launched effects, packable electronics warfare, and ground vehicle computers.” said Travis Rupp, New Wave Design’s Director of Product Management. “This module truly maximizes the heterogeneous power of the Versal Gen 2 architecture in an affordable, compact, rugged double-width QMC small form factor footprint."

V3211 Product Page: https://newwavedesign.com/products/v3211-2-wide-qmc-versal-ai-edge-prime-gen-2-adaptive-soc-som/

About New Wave Design

New Wave Design is a leading provider of high-speed embedded computing solutions for defense, aerospace, and commercial applications. New Wave Design specializes in high-performance VPX, XMC, PCIe, and custom solutions, providing complete product support and development frameworks to help customers accelerate their design cycles and maintain a technological edge.

www.newwavedesign.com

Contact: Lily Guertin, Marketing Specialist. New Wave Design

[email protected]

+1 952-224-9201

newwavedesign.com