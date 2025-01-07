Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band system declared operational by U.S. Navy

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

U.S. Navy photo

PATUXENT RIVER, Maryland. The U.S. Navy has declared initial operational capability (IOC) for the Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band (NGJ-MB) system, the service announced in a statement.

The NGJ-MB, developed by Raytheon, is designed to enhance the capabilities of EA-18G Growler squadrons by providing increased power, target flexibility, and advanced jamming techniques. This system is part of a broader effort to replace the legacy ALQ-99 Tactical Jamming System, the statement reads.

The announcement follows the system’s deployment aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) during a five-month carrier strike group deployment, where Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 133 used it in both operational and combat scenarios, the Navy states.

The IOC milestone indicates the system meets the logistical requirements for deployment with carrier air wings and Growler squadrons, the statement adds.