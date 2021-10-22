Military Embedded Systems

Radiation-hardened microcontrollers for space and defense released by VORAGO

News

October 22, 2021

Emma Helfrich

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Stock image.

AUSTIN, Texas. VORAGO Technologies introduced two new radiation-hardened microcontrollers, the Arm Cortex-M4 VA41628 and VA41629, built to provide flexibility in space-based missions for aerospace and defense.

The new product additions to VORAGO's M4 family are intended to allow customers the flexibility to upgrade from previous generations of rad-hard Arm microcontrollers with functional compatibility and a more powerful entry level M4 core, in addition to having the ability to scale up to more highly integrated M4 core options with code compatibility.

With this entry-level offering, VORAGO Technologies claims it will allow cost-sensitive programs to design-in the lower-cost part with the option of upgrading to a different Arm Cortex-M4 family member at a later date, with little to no changes in software configuration.

According to the company, the announcement of this transformational product approach also marks the ability for current high-level Arm Cortex-M4 designers to scale down with the same flexibility across multiple applications to potentially save hours in software redesign.

 

 

