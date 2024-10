Rugged Mission Computer

Press Release

Powered by 13th Generation Raptor Lake 10x Cores Intel® Core™ i7-1365URE Processor.

SDK Systems rugged mission computers combine state of the art technology and performance based on latest Intel® Generation Processors. Designed for reliable operation in mission-critical applications in the harshest environments. Ideal meet for Airborne, UAV and tracked/tactical wheeled vehicle platforms utilized by defense departments.