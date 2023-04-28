Military Embedded Systems

Rugged MOSA-based products demonstrated by Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions at Quad-A

News

April 28, 2023

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

JTRS terminal housing case image courtesy Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions

ARMY AVIATION MISSION SOLUTIONS SUMMIT 2023--NASHVILLE, Tenn. Curtiss-Wright's Defense Solutions division has been presenting and demonstrating a range of Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA)- based solutions for high-performance processing, tactical battlefield communications, networking, secure data storage, and machine/human-interface at the Army Aviation Mission Solutions Summit 2023 (Quad-A) summit this week. 

Among the solutions Curtiss-Wright is showing at Quad-A: The industry’s first MIDS JTRS terminal housing case (THC) to add support for the Tactical Targeting Network Technology (TTNT) tactical waveform, a secure low-latency waveform that provides mesh networking in the battlefield. 

Also on display and demo are TCG HUNTR TDL hub and network translator, shown supporting tactical data links (TDL); Curtiss-Wright CMOSS Starter Kit, a small-form-factor three-slot system; and eight-slot CMOSS/SOSA chassis; a commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) Data Transport System (DTS1) network attached storage (NAS) device; and the Curtiss-Wright PacStar VPX SMART chassis (hosted in the Vertical Lift Consortium booth, #2335).

Quad-A attendees can find Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions at Booth #2327.

