Military Embedded Systems

SOSA aligned 3U, 6U OpenVPX module family announced by Curtiss-Wright

News

June 26, 2023

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Curtiss-Wright image

ASHBURN, Va. Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions launched a new Fabric100 suite of 3U and 6U OpenVPX modules and systems intended to enable 100 Gbit Ethernet and high-performance PCIe Gen4 interconnect speeds to rugged deployable computing architectures. 

According to the company announcment, Fabric100 is a complete end-to-end ecosystem of high-speed rugged OpenVPX modules and system components that are designed to deliver full 100 Gbit performance through the entire processing chain in order to effectively eliminate data bottlenecks that might otherwise compromise system performance.

The first members of the Fabric100 family -- featuring both 3U and 6U modules -- are scheduled to be rolled out throughout 2023; the first ones will be a pair of multi-processing 6U OpenVPX modules that will include a dual-processor compute module and a dual-processor signal acquisition and processing module.

The company reports that all Fabric100 products are designed to align with the SOSA [Sensor Open Systems Architecture] Technical Standard, including I/O-intensive single-board computer profile modules, payload/compute profile modules, and several switch profile modules. 

Featured Companies

Curtiss-Wright

20130 Lakeview Center Plaza
Ashburn, Virginia 20147
Website
[email protected]
Categories
Radar/EW - Rugged Computing
Unmanned - Rugged Computing
Topic Tags
Unmanned
Story
The U.S. Army's ability to "see first, shoot second" rolls on with UGVs

October 12, 2011

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Story
Streaming real-time video with CPUs/GPUs

October 12, 2011

More Radar/EW
A.I.
Photo credit: Advanced Brain Monitoring
News
DARPA surveillance system uses EEG for image filtering

September 20, 2012

More A.I.
Comms
Story
Hermetic power packaging vs. PEMs for mil electronics: No power issues here

July 27, 2011

More Comms