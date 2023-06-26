SOSA aligned 3U, 6U OpenVPX module family announced by Curtiss-Wright

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Curtiss-Wright image ASHBURN, Va. Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions launched a new Fabric100 suite of 3U and 6U OpenVPX modules and systems intended to enable 100 Gbit Ethernet and high-performance PCIe Gen4 interconnect speeds to rugged deployable computing architectures.

According to the company announcment, Fabric100 is a complete end-to-end ecosystem of high-speed rugged OpenVPX modules and system components that are designed to deliver full 100 Gbit performance through the entire processing chain in order to effectively eliminate data bottlenecks that might otherwise compromise system performance.

The first members of the Fabric100 family -- featuring both 3U and 6U modules -- are scheduled to be rolled out throughout 2023; the first ones will be a pair of multi-processing 6U OpenVPX modules that will include a dual-processor compute module and a dual-processor signal acquisition and processing module.

The company reports that all Fabric100 products are designed to align with the SOSA [Sensor Open Systems Architecture] Technical Standard, including I/O-intensive single-board computer profile modules, payload/compute profile modules, and several switch profile modules.