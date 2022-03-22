Military Embedded Systems

AI-powered surveillance cameras to be delivered to Scandinavia

News

March 22, 2022

Emma Helfrich

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

HENSOLDT photo.

GERMANY. HENSOLDT announced that the company will be supplying 17 high-performance cameras to an unspecified country within Scandinavia. At the customer's site, the cameras, which are equipped with a laser rangefinder, will be used for national border surveillance on land and at sea.

According to the company, all systems are equipped with the HENSOLDT operating software Z:ASSESS. This is intended to enable integration into an existing network. In combination with radar, daylight, and thermal imaging cameras, the cameras, designated as Z:NightOwl M, are designed to provide the user with a complex situation picture in real time.

With the help of artificial intelligence (AI), officials claim that Z:ASSESS is also able to hide visual restrictions such as fog, haze, and other characteristics of a contested environment. The software can also be customized in order to meet the end user's specific needs.

The company also claims that Z:NightOwl M was specially developed for observation at extremely long distances. With a combination of a large field of view for wide-area observation and detection, and a small field of view for identification.

 
Featured Companies

HENSOLDT

8614 Westwood Center Dr Ste 550
Vienna, VA 22182
Website
Categories
Radar/EW - Sensors
Unmanned - Sensors
Radar/EW - Signal Processing
A.I. - Machine Learning
Avionics
