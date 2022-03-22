AI-powered surveillance cameras to be delivered to Scandinavia

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

HENSOLDT photo. GERMANY. HENSOLDT announced that the company will be supplying 17 high-performance cameras to an unspecified country within Scandinavia. At the customer's site, the cameras, which are equipped with a laser rangefinder, will be used for national border surveillance on land and at sea.

According to the company, all systems are equipped with the HENSOLDT operating software Z:ASSESS. This is intended to enable integration into an existing network. In combination with radar, daylight, and thermal imaging cameras, the cameras, designated as Z:NightOwl M, are designed to provide the user with a complex situation picture in real time.

With the help of artificial intelligence (AI), officials claim that Z:ASSESS is also able to hide visual restrictions such as fog, haze, and other characteristics of a contested environment. The software can also be customized in order to meet the end user's specific needs.

The company also claims that Z:NightOwl M was specially developed for observation at extremely long distances. With a combination of a large field of view for wide-area observation and detection, and a small field of view for identification.