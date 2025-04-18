Air defense system hardware contract awarded to Kratos

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Stock image

SAN DIEGO, California. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions won a sole-source contract valued at approximately $30 million to produce air defense system hardware for a U.S. national security customer, the company announced in a statement.

The work will be carried out at a secure Kratos facility, and further details on the program were not disclosed due to security and competitive considerations, the statement reads.

Kratos designs and manufactures military-grade hardware across several mission areas, including hypersonics, missile defense, jet drones, propulsion systems, and radar. The company’s C5ISR business unit is currently producing systems in support of various U.S. air defense and national security programs, according to the statement.