Military Embedded Systems

All-electric laser weapon tested for first time with U.S. Navy

News

April 14, 2022

Emma Helfrich

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

U.S. Navy photo.

WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, N.M. A February demonstration marked the first time the U.S. Navy used an all-electric, high-energy laser weapon to defeat a target representing a subsonic cruise missile in flight. The ground-based laser system identified the red drone flying by and shot a high-energy beam invisible to the naked eye. 

Known as the Layered Laser Defense (LLD), officials claim that the weapon was designed and built by Lockheed Martin to serve as a multi-domain, multi-platform demonstration system.

It is designed to counter unmanned aerial systems and fast-attack boats with a high-power laser, and use its high-resolution telescope to track in-bound air threats, support combat identification, and conduct battle damage assessment of engaged targets.

The drone shoot-down by the LLD was part of a recent test sponsored by the Office of Naval Research (ONR) at the U.S. Army’s High Energy Laser Systems Test Facility at White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico. The demonstration was a partnership between ONR, the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense (Research and Engineering) and Lockheed Martin.

 

Featured Companies

Lockheed Martin

6801 Rockledge Drive
Bethesda, MD 20817
Website
Categories
Radar/EW - Sensors
Unmanned - Counter-UAS
Radar/EW - Power Electronics
Radar/EW - RF & Microwave
Topic Tags
Avionics
Triumph image.
News
Raytheon awards Triumph Group electronic attack system contract

April 12, 2022
More Avionics
A.I.
Pexels/Tara Winstead
News
AI for military use projected to reach a value of $13.71 billion by 2028, study says

April 14, 2022
More A.I.
Cyber
Stock image.
News
Cybersecurity software for data encryption to equip small satellites

March 30, 2022
More Cyber
Comms
News
Augmented reality to beat virtual reality for battlefield use, study predicts

April 13, 2022
More Comms