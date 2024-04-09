Amphibious Combat Vehicle contracts won by BAE Systems

John McHale Editorial Director Military Embedded Systems

Photo credit: U.S. Navy. WASHINGTON. BAE Systems won an additional $25 million firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded $181 million contract from the U.S. Marine Corps for more Amphibious Combat Vehicles (ACVs) under the Marine Corps’ fourth order for full-rate production (FRP).

The Total cumulative face value of the contract is about $2.7 billion. The contract award also covers the procurement of ACV Personnel (ACV-P) variants, fielding and sustainment costs, and support and test equipment. Vehicles produced under this contract will fulfill the Marine Corps’ fleet requirements for ACV-Ps, providing them full operational amphibious capability to execute operations around the world.

“This contract award allows us to continue to deliver this critical capability to the Marine Corps to enable warfighters to complete ship-to-shore missions and other expeditionary requirements,” says Garrett Lacaillade, vice president of amphibious vehicles for BAE Systems. “We continue to work hand-in-hand with our strategic partner Iveco Defense Vehicles and the Marine Corps to ensure that ACVs are ready for current and future deployments.

ACV-P is the first in a family of four variants to be manufactured and delivered to the Marine Corps. Other variants include the ACV Command and Control (ACV-C) variant which is currently in production; the ACV 30mm Cannon (ACV-30) variant which had production ready test vehicles delivered for testing earlier this year; and an ACV Recovery (ACV-R) variant which completed the design and development phase.

The ACV 8x8 platform provides true open-ocean amphibious capability, land mobility, payload, and growth potential to accommodate future variant growth and technology integration. ACV production and support is taking place at BAE Systems locations in Stafford, Virginia; San Jose, California; Sterling Heights, Michigan; Aiken, South Carolina; and, York, Pennsylvania. Deliveries are anticipated to begin in late 2025.