AN/TPS/78 radar to be delivered to Taiwan by Northrop Grumman, partners

TAIPEI, Taiwan. Northrop Grumman signed a memoranda of understanding with three Taiwan-based companies to deliver the AN/TPS/78 Advanced Capabilities Radar, the company announced in a statement.

The agreements involve Ramatek Company, Champion Auto, and Vivian and Vincent International Trading Company Ltd., which will work with Northrop Grumman to support the introduction of the radar system in Taiwan, the statement reads.

According to the company, the AN/TPS/78 is a long-range, S-band radar designed to operate in contested and cluttered environments. Its stacked beam architecture enables detection of both high- and low-altitude targets under all weather conditions. The system is also built for transportability and mobility, with a compact size intended to ease logistics.

Northrop Grumman states that the radar has already been fielded worldwide and is designed to provide enhanced situational awareness and air surveillance capabilities.