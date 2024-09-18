Military Embedded Systems

Artillery hunting radars delivered to British Army by Saab

News

September 18, 2024

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Artillery hunting radars delivered to British Army by Saab
Image via Saab

LONDON, United Kingdom. Saab has delivered five Arthur systems, designated as TAIPAN by the British Army, which will provide advanced weapon locating radar capabilities, the company announced in a statement.

The new TAIPAN systems, which are replacing the Army's MAMBA radars, were delivered to and accepted by the 5th Regiment Royal Artillery as of July 22, the statement reads. Saab says that TAIPAN is designed for rapid deployment, improved mobility, and enhanced precision in counter-battery operations, offering longer-range target detection with a reduced electronic warfare signature.

The systems will be supported by Saab’s Centre of Radar Excellence in Fareham as part of a broader strategy to strengthen its industrial footprint in the UK, the company adds. Saab's Arthur system is currently in service with 12 other countries, including six NATO members and South Korea.

Featured Companies

Saab

85 Collamer Crossings Pkwy
East Syracuse, NY 13057
Website
Categories
Radar/EW - Sensors
Radar/EW - RF & Microwave
Radar/EW - SIGINT
Unmanned
Images courtesy CRFS
News
RF sensor for UAS from CRFS wins 2024 Army Technology Award

September 19, 2024

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Image via Saab
News
Artillery hunting radars delivered to British Army by Saab

September 18, 2024

More Radar/EW
Cyber
Whitepaper
7 Tenets of Layered Security in Embedded Design

September 17, 2024

More Cyber
Comms
News
Two hundred new modernized Bradley Fighting Vehicles to be built for U.S. Army

September 13, 2024

More Comms