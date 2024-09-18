Artillery hunting radars delivered to British Army by Saab

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Saab

LONDON, United Kingdom. Saab has delivered five Arthur systems, designated as TAIPAN by the British Army, which will provide advanced weapon locating radar capabilities, the company announced in a statement.

The new TAIPAN systems, which are replacing the Army's MAMBA radars, were delivered to and accepted by the 5th Regiment Royal Artillery as of July 22, the statement reads. Saab says that TAIPAN is designed for rapid deployment, improved mobility, and enhanced precision in counter-battery operations, offering longer-range target detection with a reduced electronic warfare signature.

The systems will be supported by Saab’s Centre of Radar Excellence in Fareham as part of a broader strategy to strengthen its industrial footprint in the UK, the company adds. Saab's Arthur system is currently in service with 12 other countries, including six NATO members and South Korea.