Battle-comms system from Northrop Grumman nabs $1 billion-plus Army contract

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

A Northrop Grumman produced Engagement Operations Center (EOC) and Interactive Collaborative Environment (ICE). U.S. Army photo.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. Northrop Grumman Corp. has won a five-year contract from the U.S. Army valued at more than $1 billion to deliver low-rate initial production and full-rate production of the strategic Integrated Battle Command System (IBCS) communications system.

Under the terms of the contract, Northrop Grumman is tasked with producing and fielding IBCS and continuing engineering and logistics support for the U.S. and select allied forces.

According to information from Northrop Grumman, the open, modular IBCS was designed to connect sensors and effectors into a single command-and-control system, thereby enabling the warfighter to see and act on data across the entire battlefield much more quickly. Since Northrop Grumman delivered the first prototypes IBCS to the U.S. Army, the program has undergone extensive hardware-in-the-loop environmental, live fire, and developmental testing and has undergone testing during numerous Army and joint service exercises.