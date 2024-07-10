Battlefield simulation and analysis tool from Raytheon to get U.S. Army tryout

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Raytheon ARLINGTON, Va. Raytheon won a contract from the U.S. Army Futures Command (AFC) Futures and Concepts Center (FCC) to trial the use of its RCADE [Rapid Campaign Analysis and Demonstration Environment] tool, which aims to conduct sophisticated, timely theater-level concept experimentation and mission analysis for the connected battlefield.

Under the terms of the contract, a team from Raytheon (an RTX business) will use the RCADE tool to develop large-scale theater scenarios to help FCC leaders assess operations in a modeled multidomain conflict, with the data and findings from the modeled conflict put to use in identifying those capabilities needed to succeed in future conflicts.

According to information from Raytheon, RCADE enables military personnel to compare different scenarios and gauge the effect of battlefield upgrades like over-the-horizon radar, longer-range air-to-air missiles, or improved command-and-control systems. The modeling tool then displays the results of hundreds of simulated runs on a chart, complete with metrics and probable outcomes.