C4ISR contracts valued at as much as $1.3 billion signed between General Dynamics, Canada's army

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy General Dynamics Mission Systems

OTTAWA, Ontario. General Dynamics Mission Systems--Canada won four contracts cumulatively valued at up to $1.68 billion Canadian ($1.3 billion) with the government of Canada to support the land command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) system for the Canadian army.

According to the announcement from General Dynamics, the four contracts for the Land Command Support System (LCSS) are in the areas of System of Systems Engineering & Integration, Core Network Sustainment Services, Applications Sustainment Services, and Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition, and Reconnaissance (ISTAR).

The ISTAR contract, says the company, is comprised of standalone systems, integrated subsystems and products for specialized ISR services, all of which are central to the Canadian army's ability to c control, manage, and distribute intelligence gathered by soldiers and from sensor data gathered from multiple sensor sources spanning the land, airborne, and naval domains.