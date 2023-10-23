DoD space infrastructure contracts signed with L3Harris

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Photo: U.S. Air Force/Tech. Sgt. David Salanitri

MELBOURNE, Fla. L3Harris Technologies signed two contracts worth as much as $134 million to update portions of the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) space domain awareness mission.

Under the terms of the Ground Based Optical Sensor System (GBOSS) and Space Fence Sustainment (Option Year 4) contracts -- in support of the U.S. Space Force’s Maintenance of Space Situational Awareness Integrated Capabilities (MOSSAIC) program -- L3Harris is tasked with its mission of continuting to modernize space domain awareness, which provides critical data to multidomain warfighting operations, stated Ed Zoiss, President, Space and Airborne Systems, L3Harris.

The GBOSS contract calls for L3Harris to design and develop technology to upgrade the existing Ground-Based Electro-Optical Deep Space Surveillance telescopes at DoD sites at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico, and Maui, Hawaii. The upgrades are inteded to boost GBOSS resiliency and facilitate more persistent coverage supporting space domain awareness across the DoD.

Additionally, the Space Fence sustainment program will enable tracking of the objects orbiting Earth, monitoring space weather; and assessing foreign launches; such awareness capabilities will enable warfighters to detect and attribute potential threatening behavior.