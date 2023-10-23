Military Embedded Systems

DoD space infrastructure contracts signed with L3Harris

News

October 23, 2023

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

DoD space infrastructure contracts signed with L3Harris
Photo: U.S. Air Force/Tech. Sgt. David Salanitri

MELBOURNE, Fla. L3Harris Technologies signed two contracts worth as much as $134 million to update portions of the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) space domain awareness mission.

Under the terms of the Ground Based Optical Sensor System (GBOSS) and Space Fence Sustainment (Option Year 4) contracts -- in support of the U.S. Space Force’s Maintenance of Space Situational Awareness Integrated Capabilities (MOSSAIC) program -- L3Harris is tasked with its mission of continuting to modernize space domain awareness, which provides critical data to multidomain warfighting operations, stated Ed Zoiss, President, Space and Airborne Systems, L3Harris.  

 

The GBOSS contract calls for L3Harris to design and develop technology to upgrade the existing Ground-Based Electro-Optical Deep Space Surveillance telescopes at DoD sites at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico, and Maui, Hawaii. The upgrades are inteded to boost GBOSS resiliency and facilitate more persistent coverage supporting space domain awareness across the DoD.

Additionally, the Space Fence sustainment program will enable tracking of the objects orbiting Earth, monitoring space weather; and assessing foreign launches; such awareness capabilities will enable warfighters to detect and attribute potential threatening behavior. 

Featured Companies

L3Harris Technologies

1025 W. NASA Boulevard
Melbourne, FL 32919
Website

U.S. Department of Defense (DoD)

1400 Defense Pentagon
Washington, DC 20301-1400
Website

U.S. Space Force

Categories
Radar/EW - Sensors
Unmanned - Sensors
Radar/EW - RF & Microwave
Radar/EW - Signal Processing
Avionics
Story
Case study: LiDAR system provides helicopter pilots a clear line of sight in brownouts

June 24, 2008

More Avionics
Unmanned
Story
The U.S. Army's ability to "see first, shoot second" rolls on with UGVs

October 12, 2011

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Story
Streaming real-time video with CPUs/GPUs

October 12, 2011

More Radar/EW
Cyber
Story
Secure virtualization combines traditional desktop OSs and embedded RTOSs in military embedded systems

May 31, 2010

More Cyber