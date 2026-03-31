Electronic warfare systems to be supplied for U.S. Navy ships by Northrop Grumman

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Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Northrop Grumman

BALTIMORE, Maryland. Northrop Grumman won a contract from the U.S. Navy for as many as nine more Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program (SEWIP) Block 3 systems, including the first shipset planned for installation on an aircraft carrier, the company announced in a statement.

With the modification, Northrop Grumman is now under contract to deliver as many as 24 SEWIP Block 3 systems to the Navy, the statement reads. The company says SEWIP Block 3 is part of the Navy’s program of record for maritime electronic attack and is intended to help surface ships defend against missile threats.

The first SEWIP Block 3 system was installed aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Pinckney in 2023, according to the statement.

Northrop Grumman also says it is using work from the SEWIP Block 3 effort to develop Scaled Onboard Electronic Attack, a related system for ships that cannot support the larger configuration. The company says that system is designed with lower size, weight, and power requirements and is meant to jam and disrupt incoming missile threats.

According to the statement, Northrop Grumman is under Navy contract and in the rapid prototyping phase for Scaled Onboard Electronic Attack.