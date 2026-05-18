SOF Week 2026 Preview | Aviation, Drones & the Future of Special Operations (video)

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Video with Stu Bradin, President and CEO of the Global SOF Foundation Ahead of SOF Week 2026 in Tampa, Global SOF Foundation President & CEO Stu Bradin discusses the rapid growth of the event, the launch of the new “Outpost” aviation and drone hub at Peter O’Knight Airport, and why special operations continues to gain strategic importance worldwide.

In this video Bradin explains how SOF Week has evolved into one of the most significant gatherings for the global special operations community, bringing together military leaders, defense ministers, SOF operators and industry partners from around the world.

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