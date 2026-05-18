Military Embedded Systems

SOF Week 2026 Preview | Aviation, Drones & the Future of Special Operations (video)

News

May 18, 2026

John M. McHale III

Editorial Director

Military Embedded Systems

Video with Stu Bradin, President and CEO of the Global SOF Foundation

 

Ahead of SOF Week 2026 in Tampa, Global SOF Foundation President & CEO Stu Bradin discusses the rapid growth of the event, the launch of the new “Outpost” aviation and drone hub at Peter O’Knight Airport, and why special operations continues to gain strategic importance worldwide.

In this video Bradin explains how SOF Week has evolved into one of the most significant gatherings for the global special operations community, bringing together military leaders, defense ministers, SOF operators and industry partners from around the world.

Topics include:

  • SOF Week 2026 attendance growth
  • The new aviation and drone-focused Outpost
  • Human performance and resiliency initiatives
  • Growing international participation
  • The increasing operational relevance of special operations forces
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Comms - Communications
Unmanned - ISR
Radar/EW - SIGINT
A.I. - Big Data
Cyber - Cybersecurity
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