SOF Week 2026 Preview | Aviation, Drones & the Future of Special Operations (video)News
May 18, 2026
In this video Bradin explains how SOF Week has evolved into one of the most significant gatherings for the global special operations community, bringing together military leaders, defense ministers, SOF operators and industry partners from around the world.
Topics include:
- SOF Week 2026 attendance growth
- The new aviation and drone-focused Outpost
- Human performance and resiliency initiatives
- Growing international participation
- The increasing operational relevance of special operations forces