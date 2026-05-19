SNC and Fairlead partner to produce AEGIR uncrewed surface vessels

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Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Graphic courtesy SNC

SOF WEEK 2026--TAMPA. Aerospace and national-security concern SNC and shipbuilder/systems integrator Fairlead have forged a strategic partnership to domestically produce AEGIR uncrewed surface vessels (USVs), in a move the companies say will bolster U.S. naval dominance, The announcement was made during the SOF Week 2026 show, currently underway in Tampa.

The SNC announcement states that by combining SNC’s TRL-9, mission-proven AEGIR USV with Fairlead’s extensive U.S. shipbuilding and systems-integration expertise, the resulting partnership will be able to deliver what it calls "surge production at the pace of need." The collaboration is intended to target the U.S. Navy's demand signal for thousands of attritable maritime platforms and aims to provide the U.S. Navy with a reliable, cost-effective manufacturing solutions to achieve its force-level aspirations.

“This agreement is the first of many across our AEGIR family of systems that represents the activation of a powerful, existing industrial capability to solve one of the Navy’s most critical challenges,” said Tim Owings, executive vice president of SNC. “The AEGIR USV is a proven, open-architecture system ready for the mission today. With Fairlead, we are not just building a few boats -- we are turning on a production engine that can rapidly deliver autonomous systems, giving our warfighters a decisive edge and overwhelming our adversaries.”