BlackSea Technologies brings Comet unmanned surface vessel to SOF Week

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Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via BlackSea

TAMPA, Florida. BlackSea Technologies displayed its Comet unmanned surface vessel at SOF Week 2026 this week at Dock 18 on the Tampa Convention Center waterfront, the company announced in a statement.

Comet is designed to fill the gap between small tactical unmanned surface vessels and larger unmanned combat craft. The 13.1-meter vessel can exceed 45 knots, carry a 10,000-pound payload including fuel, and support missions ranging from counter-UAS and electronic warfare to mine countermeasures, antisubmarine warfare, surface warfare, maritime domain awareness, and high-value unit escort, according to the company.

The SOF Week display will feature contributions from several industry partners integrated onto the platform: Sierra Nevada Corporation's BRAWLR missile system, an EOS Defense Systems USA 30mm gun system, Leonardo DRS RADA's RPS-42 MHR array radar, Seakeeper gyro stabilization, Volvo Penta propulsion, and a signature management wrap from DECPT designed to increase survivability in contested maritime environments, the company says.

Bob Pudney, president of BlackSea Technologies, said in the statement that the platform is intended to "support defensive and offensive missions against current and emerging threats, while carrying the payloads, sensors, and effects needed for today's fight and future operating environments."