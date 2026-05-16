Military Embedded Systems

PODCAST: Gaining a cognitive advantage for Special Forces operations via AI (video)

Podcast

May 16, 2026

John M. McHale III

Editorial Director

Military Embedded Systems

Podcast with Bill Wall, CEO & Co-founder, Accrete AI Government

There is a pressing need within not just the Special Operations community but across the military services and whole government to understand and identify what are the narrative messages our adversaries are putting against us, says Bill Wall, CEO and Co-founder of Accrete AI Government, during this SOF Week Show Daily version of the McHale Report Podcast. He and I also ways the U.S. military can achieve information dominance, how artificial intelligence (AI) can enable a cognitive advantage, and Accrete’s Knowledge Engine platform. We also talk about what has him most excited about SOF Week. 

Click the image above to watch the interview with Bill above, or click here to listen to the podcast.

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Accrete AI Government

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A.I. - Big Data
A.I. - Deep Learning
A.I. - Machine Learning
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