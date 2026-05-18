Military Embedded Systems

PODCAST: Leveraging AI for software mobility at the edge (video)

Podcast

May 18, 2026

John M. McHale III

Editorial Director

Military Embedded Systems

Podcast with Michael MacFadden, CTO, Sigma Defense Systems

Special Operations Forces (SOF) teams have to be ready at a moment’s notice to go anywhere and do almost anything that level of professionalism require high-level agility, adaptability, and performance, said Michael MacFadden, CTO of Sigma Defense Systems, during this SOF Week Show Daily version of the McHale Report Podcast. He and I discussed how leveraging artificial intelligence (AI)/machine learning (ML)for software mobility enables that agility. We also discuss Sigma Defense’s Aries family for tactical ISR applications, CJADC2, and how working directly with Special Operations Forces operators impacts how he and his team design systems.

Click the image above to watch the interview with Michael above, or click here to listen to the podcast.

Featured Companies

Sigma Defense

1812 Macon Road
Perry, Georgia 31069
Website
478-238-9090
Categories
A.I. - Big Data
Unmanned - ISR
Unmanned - Sensors
A.I. - Deep Learning
A.I. - Machine Learning
Comms - Communications
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