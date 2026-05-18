PODCAST: Leveraging AI for software mobility at the edge (video)

Podcast with Michael MacFadden, CTO, Sigma Defense Systems

Special Operations Forces (SOF) teams have to be ready at a moment’s notice to go anywhere and do almost anything that level of professionalism require high-level agility, adaptability, and performance, said Michael MacFadden, CTO of Sigma Defense Systems, during this SOF Week Show Daily version of the McHale Report Podcast. He and I discussed how leveraging artificial intelligence (AI)/machine learning (ML)for software mobility enables that agility. We also discuss Sigma Defense’s Aries family for tactical ISR applications, CJADC2, and how working directly with Special Operations Forces operators impacts how he and his team design systems.