EW prototype for Navy Super Hornet from Raytheon completes Delta Design Review

December 04, 2024

U.S. Navy photo

MCKINNEY, Texas. Raytheon reports successful completion of a Delta Design Review of its advanced electronic warfare (ADVEW) prototype for the U.S. Navy’s F/A-18 E/F Super Hornet, a system being developed to replace existing EW components on the aircraft to improve survivability and long-term sustainability.

According to the announcement from Raytheon (an RTX company), the review -- reportedly completed ahead of schedule -- was undertaken to assess the weapons replaceable assemblies (WRAs) and examine how each part of the hardware system works together to meet required specifications. The review confirmed, Raytheon officials said, that the system can provide critical electronic-attack and electronic-support measures capabilities.

The Raytheon announcement stated that the company’s approach leveraged common material base and manufacturing processes to efficiently scale, reduce cost, minimize supply-chain disruption, and deliver ahead of schedule. Raytheon said that integration of digital and model-based systems engineering tools in the development of ADVEW enables requirements traceability, streamlines system integration, and mitigates risk as systems are rapidly integrated. 

Bryan Rosselli, president of Advanced Products & Solutions at Raytheon, called the event " ... a significant milestone" that demonstrates the Raytheon multifunction approach of integrating electronic support and electronic attack to modernized EW systems. ronic 

Successful completion of this Delta Design Review triggers the next phase of ADVEW development, which encompasses government laboratory testing to validate open mission systems compliance and demonstrate advanced system attributes.

