exMHR AESA radar platform in production with RADA Electronic

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

RADA image.

NETANYA, Israel. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., global defense technology company focused on proprietary radar solutions, has announced the receipt of production orders and commitments from customers, totaling $5 million, for its new exMHR radar platform.

According to the company, this new software-defined radar platform is in advanced integration and testing stages, while field tests and demonstrations are scheduled to commence in early 2022. Deliveries to customers will commence in mid-2022.

The exMHR is a software defined, multi-mission 4D active electronically scanned array (AESA) pulse-Doppler radar platform. It is designed to be focused on Short-Range Air Defense (SHORAD), counter-unmanned aerial systems (C-UAS), counter-rockets, artillery and mortars (C-RAM), and gap-filling operational missions.

Its antenna topology, along with signal processing and algorithms, are intended to enable the exMHR to demonstrate extended fire-control tracking accuracies along with multipath and clutter handling and suppression.