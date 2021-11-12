Military Embedded Systems

exMHR AESA radar platform in production with RADA Electronic

News

November 12, 2021

Emma Helfrich

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

exMHR AESA radar platform in production with RADA Electronic
RADA image.

NETANYA, Israel. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., global defense technology company focused on proprietary radar solutions, has announced the receipt of production orders and commitments from customers, totaling $5 million, for its new exMHR radar platform.

According to the company, this new software-defined radar platform is in advanced integration and testing stages, while field tests and demonstrations are scheduled to commence in early 2022. Deliveries to customers will commence in mid-2022.

The exMHR is a software defined, multi-mission 4D active electronically scanned array (AESA) pulse-Doppler radar platform. It is designed to be focused on Short-Range Air Defense (SHORAD), counter-unmanned aerial systems (C-UAS), counter-rockets, artillery and mortars (C-RAM), and gap-filling operational missions.

Its antenna topology, along with signal processing and algorithms, are intended to enable the exMHR to demonstrate extended fire-control tracking accuracies along with multipath and clutter handling and suppression. 

Featured Companies

RADA Electronic Industries

20511 Seneca Meadows Parkway, Suite 100
Germantown, MD
Website
Categories
Radar/EW - Sensors
Unmanned - Counter-UAS
Radar/EW - RF & Microwave
Radar/EW - Signal Processing
Avionics
Collins Aerospace photo.
News
Unmanned comms system leverages 5G to enable GPS-denied operations
More Avionics
Radar/EW
RADA image.
News
exMHR AESA radar platform in production with RADA Electronic
More Radar/EW
Cyber
Press Release
Mobilicom secures first cybersecurity software contract
More Cyber
Comms
Stock photo.
News
5G solutions for defense communications undergo testing with Lockheed and Keysight
More Comms