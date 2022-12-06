Infrared sensors for sighting systems U.S. Army contract won by Leonardo DRS

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Photo courtesy Leonardo DRS

ARLINGTON, Virginia. Leonardo DRS has won a $39.5 million contract from the U.S. Army to provide advanced infrared sensors for next-generation sighting systems, the company announced in a statement.

"These sensors will replace the current Horizontal Technology Integration (HTI), 2nd Generation Sensors for high-value platforms across the US Army fleet, including the Abrams Main Battle Tank, and the Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle," the statement reads.

DRS will develop and produce low-rate initial production units of the 3GEN Forward Looking Infrared (FLIR) Dewar Cooler Bench (DCB) long-range sensor, which converts infrared radiation into video images to assist FLIR sights, the statement adds.

The goal of the system is "providing improved situational awareness with significant improvements in range and resolution under a full spectrum of degraded weather and battlefield conditions," the company says.