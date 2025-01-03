Integrated Sensor Architecture support for U.S. Army to be provided by QinetiQ

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Stock image

MCLEAN, Virginia. QinetiQ won a five-year, $31.5 million task order to support the U.S. Army Program Executive Office Intelligence, Electronic Warfare, and Sensors (PEO IEW&S), the company announced in a statement.

The task order continues QinetiQ US’s work on the Integrated Sensor Architecture (ISA) program, which facilitates interoperability and data sharing among battlefield sensors across networks, the statement reads. The ISA program supports sensor integration, management, and data dissemination to enhance command and control capabilities.

QinetiQ US will collaborate with Army PEOs, defense organizations, and Allied partners to refine ISA requirements and develop new services aimed at improving sensor management, data collection, and intelligent processing. The company’s efforts will focus on sustaining and evolving the ISA framework to ensure seamless interoperability among battlefield sensors, the company says.

This task order builds on the company's work with the Army C5ISR Center and PEO IEW&S since 2016, which aims to enhance sensor capabilities and data integration for future military operations, the statement adds.