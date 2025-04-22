Military Embedded Systems

LTAMDS radar enters production phase following U.S. Army approval

April 22, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Image via RTX

ANDOVER, Mass. Raytheon began production of its Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor (LTAMDS) after completing flight testing and receiving Milestone C approval from the U.S. Department of Defense, the company announced.

The LTAMDS radar underwent eight flight tests designed to demonstrate its performance against increasingly complex threats, leading to its designation as a program of record by the U.S. Army, the statement reads.

LTAMDS is designed to provide 360-degree coverage for integrated air and missile defense and will support homeland defense and expeditionary operations, according to the company.

The U.S. Army used Middle-Tier Acquisition authority to accelerate the radar’s development and fielding. Raytheon delivered the first six systems under a 2019 contract and is currently producing eight units annually, with plans to scale to 12 per year to meet domestic and international demand, the statement adds.

Production is underway on systems for the U.S. Army and Poland, which is the first international customer to incorporate LTAMDS into its air defense network.

