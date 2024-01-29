Medium-range air defense systems for Slovenia to be supplied by Diehl Defence

Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Diehl Defence

NUREMBERG, Germany. Slovenia bought IRIS-T SLM medium-range air defense systems from Diehl Defense as part of the European Sky Shield Initiative (ESSI) in an agreement signed Jan. 25, the company announced in a statement.

The IRIS-T SLM system is designed for countering various aerial threats including enemy aircraft, helicopters, cruise missiles, and drones, and the system includes a radar, a tactical operations center, four missile launchers, IRIS-T SL guided missiles, and necessary logistic support, the statement reads.

ESSI, initiated by Germany in August 2022, aims to strengthen integrated ground-based air defense across Europe by focusing on improving interoperability within NATO and fostering joint procurements, the statement adds. So far, 19 European states, including Austria, Switzerland, and 17 NATO countries, have expressed their intention to join, with Slovenia being the fourth nation to finalize a contract for the IRIS-T SLM systems under this initiative.

Featured Companies

Diehl Defence

Stephanstrae 49
Nrnberg, Bayern 90478
Website
[email protected]
+49 07551 89 - 01
Categories
Radar/EW - Sensors
Unmanned - Counter-UAS
Radar/EW - RF & Microwave
Avionics
