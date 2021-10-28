Mercury Systems announces SOSA aligned development platform to simplify complex subsystem design

Product

ANDOVER, Mass. Mercury Systems, Inc. has announced the Model 8257A Development Platform aligned to the Sensor Open Systems Architecture Technical Standard.

Featuring a single-slot 3U VPX backplane and integrated power supply, the 8257A enables engineers to accelerate development of their sensor processing applications in an easy-to-use SOSA aligned desktop environment, saving time and money.

The Model 8257A Development Platform accepts 3U VPX conduction cooled boards and uses integral fans for air cooling, enabling development on a fully rugged and conduction cooled board in a desktop or benchtop environment. It is specifically designed to accommodate Mercury’s Quartz Model 5550 or 5553, eight-channel A/D and D/A converter 3U OpenVPX modules based on the Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ RF system-on-chip (RFSoC), both aligned with the recently released Technical Standard for SOSA Reference Architecture 1.0. Developers can connect a notebook or desktop PC running Xilinx’s Vivado Design Suite and Mercury’s Navigator Design Suite to quickly develop, run and debug their applications.